Hoosier Park Entries

Indiana State
Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News
It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
Hoosiers Set to Host Omaha Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer opens a week of home non-conference matches Wednesday when it hosts Omaha at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match will be streamed on the B1G Network+ digital platform with with Jack Edwards, Derek Decker and Grace Ybarra...
Hoosiers Return Home to Welcome Wolverines
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After opening Big Ten Conference play with a pair of road wins, the Indiana Hoosiers (5-2-1, 2-1-0 B1G) seek a third-straight victory when they host Michigan (4-4-1, 1-1-0 B1G) Friday at 5 p.m ET on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The contest will be nationally...
Hoosier Hysterics Podcast -- Mackenzie Holmes
Mackenzie Holmes grew up in the gym, thanks to not just one but two parents that coached the game she was born to play. Speaking of two, “Mack” would lead her high school team to back-to-back state championships and go on to win 2019 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.
Anderson Herald Bulletin
Harrah’s Hoosier Park hosts final rounds of stakes action
ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino played host to a stakes filled card Wednesday and with it hosted the final preliminary rounds of stakes action. The Hoosier State’s top trotters and pacers were on display to solidify their spots in the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals slated for Oct. 15 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. Two divisions for the 2-year-old filly trotters, 2-year-old filly pacers and 2-year-old colt trotters were featured on the 14-race card.
What to watch for: Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana fans will get their first look at this year’s team at Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. After a year hiatus, Hoosier Hysteria will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event will also be streamed live on BTN+.
Fans return to Hall for Hoosier Hysteria
For the first time in 574 days, fans were on hand Saturday to witness the game of basketball being played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Hoosier Hysteria, the annual celebration of the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams, took place after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, giving IU fans their first opportunity to support their favorite team in person.
Hoosier Newsstand, Sept. 30
We begin today's newsstand with full details about this Saturday's Hoosier Hysteria event, followed by coverage of Indiana football and its upcoming showdown against No. 4 Penn State:. Participants Announced, Special Guest Expected for Hoosier Hysteria: IU Hoosiers. 'He can't shoot.' Woodson doesn't want to hear what Race Thompson can't...
Hoosiers Conclude Fall Slate in Medinah
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Hoosier women's golf program will wrap up the four-tournament fall schedule at the Illini Women's Invitational, a two-day event beginning on Oct. 11, in Medinah, Ill. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Illini Women's Invitational • Medinah, Ill. Medinah Country Club. Par 72 • 6159 yards. Live scoring via Golfstat.
Ken de la Bastide column: Winchester 400, sprint cars at Anderson top last big weekend of racing
This is the last big weekend of racing in the Hoosier State with something for fans of many styles. Anderson Speedway will host the sixth annual Tony Elliott Classic for non-wing sprint cars with Tyler Roahrig seeking a third win. Other former winners of the Elliott Classic include Bobby Santos...
Hoosiers Fall on the Road at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Indiana women's soccer team was defeated 3-0 at Penn State on Wednesday. • Penn State scored the first goal of the match in the 41st minute. • Anna Bennett got the first shot of the second half, but struck it high. • Penn State scored...
Valiantinecandyrocks rolls in Hoosier Park Classic at Indiana Grand
Valiantinecandyrocks continues her dominance this season in the older Quarter Horse ranks at Indiana Grand. The five-year-old mare scored her 10th career win Wednesday in the 25th running of the $83,300 Hoosier Park Classic, earning her third win in a row at Indiana Grand in Shelbyville, Indiana. Starting from post...
McKinney wears Triathlon crown
ANDERSON – In his first start in the Hart’s Auto Ford Division, Elliott McKinney used his experience at Figure-8 racing to claim the inaugural Triathlon crown. The eBay Motors Triathlon saw 21 drivers compete in three difference races Saturday at Anderson Speedway, with points accumulating toward an overall champion. McKinney...
AU men's tennis outlasts Adrian
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Anderson University men's tennis team (7-1) fought past Adrian (2-1) with a 6-3 victory on Saturday at the Riviera Club. No. 1 – Brandon Falk/Ryan Cuddy (Adrian) def. Seth Nation/Colton Stevens (AU) 8-5; No. 2 – Tucker Bradley/Parker Bradley (AU) def. Zachary Perry/Sebastian Smith (Adrian) 8-7 (7-5); No. 3 – Cory Evans/Sam Songer (AU) def. Sebastian Cowan/Whitman Hopper (Adrian) 8-3.
LOOK: Huskers Sweep the Hoosiers
No. 9 Nebraska needed just 90 minutes to sweep Indiana on Wednesday. Check out all of the action in our gallery below.
