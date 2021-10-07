CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier Park Entries

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

Anderson Herald Bulletin

Harrah’s Hoosier Park hosts final rounds of stakes action

ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino played host to a stakes filled card Wednesday and with it hosted the final preliminary rounds of stakes action. The Hoosier State’s top trotters and pacers were on display to solidify their spots in the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals slated for Oct. 15 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. Two divisions for the 2-year-old filly trotters, 2-year-old filly pacers and 2-year-old colt trotters were featured on the 14-race card.
INDIANA STATE
insidethehall.com

What to watch for: Hoosier Hysteria

Indiana fans will get their first look at this year’s team at Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. After a year hiatus, Hoosier Hysteria will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event will also be streamed live on BTN+.
INDIANA STATE
Herald Times

Fans return to Hall for Hoosier Hysteria

For the first time in 574 days, fans were on hand Saturday to witness the game of basketball being played in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Hoosier Hysteria, the annual celebration of the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams, took place after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, giving IU fans their first opportunity to support their favorite team in person.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, Sept. 30

We begin today's newsstand with full details about this Saturday's Hoosier Hysteria event, followed by coverage of Indiana football and its upcoming showdown against No. 4 Penn State:. Participants Announced, Special Guest Expected for Hoosier Hysteria: IU Hoosiers. 'He can't shoot.' Woodson doesn't want to hear what Race Thompson can't...
INDIANA STATE
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Conclude Fall Slate in Medinah

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Hoosier women's golf program will wrap up the four-tournament fall schedule at the Illini Women's Invitational, a two-day event beginning on Oct. 11, in Medinah, Ill. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Illini Women's Invitational • Medinah, Ill. Medinah Country Club. Par 72 • 6159 yards. Live scoring via Golfstat.
INDIANA STATE
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Fall on the Road at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Indiana women's soccer team was defeated 3-0 at Penn State on Wednesday. • Penn State scored the first goal of the match in the 41st minute. • Anna Bennett got the first shot of the second half, but struck it high. • Penn State scored...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Valiantinecandyrocks rolls in Hoosier Park Classic at Indiana Grand

Valiantinecandyrocks continues her dominance this season in the older Quarter Horse ranks at Indiana Grand. The five-year-old mare scored her 10th career win Wednesday in the 25th running of the $83,300 Hoosier Park Classic, earning her third win in a row at Indiana Grand in Shelbyville, Indiana. Starting from post...
INDIANA STATE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

McKinney wears Triathlon crown

ANDERSON – In his first start in the Hart’s Auto Ford Division, Elliott McKinney used his experience at Figure-8 racing to claim the inaugural Triathlon crown. The eBay Motors Triathlon saw 21 drivers compete in three difference races Saturday at Anderson Speedway, with points accumulating toward an overall champion. McKinney...
MOTORSPORTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

AU men's tennis outlasts Adrian

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Anderson University men's tennis team (7-1) fought past Adrian (2-1) with a 6-3 victory on Saturday at the Riviera Club. No. 1 – Brandon Falk/Ryan Cuddy (Adrian) def. Seth Nation/Colton Stevens (AU) 8-5; No. 2 – Tucker Bradley/Parker Bradley (AU) def. Zachary Perry/Sebastian Smith (Adrian) 8-7 (7-5); No. 3 – Cory Evans/Sam Songer (AU) def. Sebastian Cowan/Whitman Hopper (Adrian) 8-3.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

