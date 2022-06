We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Last month was more or less one big dry spell for those looking to find a PS5 restock, but June promises to be different. We know the next big PS5 restock is headed to Walmart on June 2 at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). This Walmart Plus Day restock is part of Walmart's paid membership program, designed to encourage people to sign up and take advantage of other discounts. That doesn't mean it will be the only PS5 restock this week, though. It's likely Best Buy and PlayStation Direct will offer up similar opportunities to score a console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO