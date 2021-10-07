BERNSTEIN | Your Power to Make Your Collegetown Home More Environmentally Friendly
To make an impact in the fight against climate change, we have to change the way we live — I don’t just mean personal habits, I mean our literal living spaces. Existing buildings in the U.S. account for almost 40 percent of all energy consumed nationwide, and globally, they’re responsible for about 39 percent of carbon emissions annually. Fixing our homes and buildings is a crucial part of this battle, and one in which we can individually work to make a difference.cornellsun.com
