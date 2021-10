In Vanderbilt’s second tournament of the season, the women’s golf team tied for sixth overall at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee. The three-day tournament from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26 was highlighted by the admirable play of senior Auston Kim. Kim finished the tournament 8-under par and tied for third place after finishing fourth at the Cougar Classic a week prior.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO