EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion law's swift impact, and future

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is no longer the model for education nationwide that it once was, advocates for an education equity plan for the state said Wednesday. Lawmakers, nonprofit leaders, church leaders, former students and others gathered inside and outside the Legislative Building on Jones Street to call for more than $1.5 billion in the next two years to implement the so-called Leandro remedial action plan, named for the 27-year-old lawsuit and the court-approved plan to resolve the case. They said schools are underfunded now, after decades of leadership under both political parties.

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO