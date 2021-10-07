CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Aquarium Drunkard Show | Ty Segall Is The Selector

aquariumdrunkard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTy Segall is the selector, sitting in with Justin for the full two hours. Segall’s new lp Harmonizer is out now via Drag City. Transmitting from northeast Los Angeles — the Aquarium Drunkard Show on SIRIUS/XMU, channel 35. 7pm California time, Wednesdays. SIRIUS 679: Intro ++ Ty Segall – Learning...

aquariumdrunkard.com

Comments / 0

Related
aquariumdrunkard.com

Gordon Gano (Violent Femmes) :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

40 years on, it’s still hard to know how to classify the Violent Femmes. But taking in the recently reissued Add It Up (1981-1993) compilation, which pulls from the band’s genre-blurring first five albums, and Craft Recordings’ expanded 30th anniversary edition of the band’s 1991 fifth lp Why Do Birds Sing?, available October 8th, it’s clear that the spirit driving the Femmes was never about stylistic cohesion, but rather an allegiance to the arcane weirdness that lives at the heart of American music, be it folk, country, rock & roll, or gospel. Bandleader and songwriter Gordon Gano joined Aquarium Drunkard correspondent Andrew Horton for a conversation about the band’s history and unsung influences—including Sun Ra and Prince—and why the band’s never fitting in became a sustaining force.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Ty Segall Picks His Bandcamp Favorites

If Ty Segall were the last man on Earth—and, by extension, his Drag City imprint God? was the last way to release records—Ty Segall would still be releasing records. Imagine I Am Legend, but replace the German Shepherd and Colt AR-15 with a dachshund (Fanny, his occasional cover star and muse) and a Fender Mustang. Maybe fewer albino zombies, too.
MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Ty Segall Wants to Give Aidy Bryant Surf Lessons

A comedian and a singer-songwriter walk into a bar…Scratch that. A comedian and a singer-songwriter attempt to log in to a Zoom call from opposite coasts, while one of them uses his wife’s new iPhone for the first time. That’s how this conversation between the musician Ty Segall and the comedian Aidy Bryant—a long time Segall fan— began earlier week, when the pair hopped online to discuss the 34-year-old Laguna Beach native’s new album Harmonizer. Predictably, the rock star and the improv legend didn’t miss a beat. Below, the two pals discuss the anxiety of performing live, making music the old fashioned way, and even make a surfing date.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
Person
Eddie Kendricks
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Ann Peebles
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Neil Young
Person
Hoyt Axton
Person
Betty Davis
Person
Sun Ra
Person
Don Cherry
Guitar World Magazine

John Lennon suggested Eric Clapton join The Beatles following George Harrison's temporary departure in 1969, according to new audio recordings

The clips – which have surfaced ahead of the upcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary – reveal a near-pivotal conversation between Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with Eric Clapton during the production of Let It Be, according to newly unearthed audio recordings.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Piers Morgan Slams The Rolling Stones For Surrendering To The 'Woke Brigade' After Dropping 'Brown Sugar' From Their Setlist

After The Rolling Stones announced they were retiring one of their biggest hits, “Brown Sugar”, for the foreseeable future — due to lyrics referencing slavery — the controversial TV host slammed the rock band. Article continues below advertisement. The former Good Morning Britain host claims the “Satisfaction” crooners have given...
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo And Alanis Morissette Share Rolling Stone Cover

Rolling Stone magazine have released their 2021 ‘Musicians on Musicians‘ covers, with Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette sharing a cover. The feature will discuss “becoming a superstar at an early age, the power of anger, and life in the public eye.”. Rolling Stone described the ‘Musicians On Musicians‘ series as...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Aquarium#I Like Boys#End Of The World#Turn To Me Electric#Waitin#Alexander Mayyors#Sirius
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Guitarist Albert Lee: ‘I turned down $1m for Eric Clapton’s guitar’

Albert Lee, 77, is a Grammy-winning guitarist who found fame in 1973 after moving to America and working with the Crickets and Emmylou Harris’s band. He also worked with Eric Clapton (1978-83), the Everly Brothers (1983-2003) and for many years with ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Today he lives with his wife in Malibu Canyon, California.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Issues Warning To Lil Baby's Opps

It is no secret that Young Thug was fundamental in getting Lil Baby's rap career off the ground. Everyone knows the story. Baby was in the streets of Atlanta and Thugger paid him to start rapping. The 30-year-old YSL leader saw Lil Baby's potential and couldn't stand by and let it go to waste so he did something about it. And as Thugger noted in a recent Complex story, it wasn't an inspiration situation. He literally forced Lil Baby into the rap game.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Rolling Stones retire classic rock song ‘Brown Sugar’

The Rolling Stones retired one of their most popular rock songs due to lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery. The Stones have not played the 1971 hit “Brown Sugar” on their current tour and said the blues classic has been removed from their setlist. “You picked up on that,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy