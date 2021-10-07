The Aquarium Drunkard Show | Ty Segall Is The Selector

40 years on, it’s still hard to know how to classify the Violent Femmes. But taking in the recently reissued Add It Up (1981-1993) compilation, which pulls from the band’s genre-blurring first five albums, and Craft Recordings’ expanded 30th anniversary edition of the band’s 1991 fifth lp Why Do Birds Sing?, available October 8th, it’s clear that the spirit driving the Femmes was never about stylistic cohesion, but rather an allegiance to the arcane weirdness that lives at the heart of American music, be it folk, country, rock & roll, or gospel. Bandleader and songwriter Gordon Gano joined Aquarium Drunkard correspondent Andrew Horton for a conversation about the band’s history and unsung influences—including Sun Ra and Prince—and why the band’s never fitting in became a sustaining force.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO