Toledo, OH

Editorial: A new future for an old house

By The Blade Editorial Board
 7 days ago

At first glance, the light blue house in bad shape on Delaware Street in the Old West End may not inspire many people to say, “It’s going to make somebody an awesome house.”

But that’s exactly how Michael Walker, a member of the Old West End Association’s Preservation Committee, sees the rare, Spanish-style home with cedar shake siding at 624 W. Delaware Ave. And now the preservation committee has a chance to prove him right.

The house, acquired by the Lucas County Land Bank in 2019, had been targeted for demolition because severe water damage and mold throughout the building mean it will cost nearly $100,000 to restore to a habitable condition.

More than once, however, Old West End neighbors have intervened to spare the home, working to come up with a plan to save it and eventually fix it up.

The land bank and neighborhood groups have come to an agreement in which the land bank will transfer the property to the Old West End Association along with $15,000 to help the organization stabilize the home.

The association has agreed to invest at least $12,000 from its preservation funds to put toward stabilization, beginning with a roof replacement. After that, fund-raising will be necessary to collect the rest of the money that will be required to rehabilitate the blue house on Delaware Avenue.

This will be a daunting task, to be sure. But the Old West End Association already has shown it is committed to saving the house.

In Toledo we have many examples of structures of historic or architectural importance that once seemed unsavable, but that, with persistence and the right plan, were not only saved but restored to great new purpose. Consider the Pythian Castle or the Toledo Steam Plant, both of which have been restored beautifully and found new purpose.

We’ve also learned the hard way that once these historic structures are gone, they’re gone forever, which is why the Old West End residents who stepped up to save the house on Delaware deserve thanks — and financial support.

This is a new arrangement for the land bank, which generally only sells homes for which rehabilitation makes better financial sense. The Old West End’s Spanish-style house is a unique case, and it is good that the land bank recognize it as such.

Once the house is stable and habitable, the Old West End Association will have the option either to market and sell the house on its own, or it can transfer ownership back to the land bank to handle the sale to a new owner.

Saving the Delaware Avenue house will require more persistence and cooperation. But Toledo has a great recent track record of stepping up to save structures that once seemed unsavable. The effort here will no doubt be worth it for the Old West End and for generations to come.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

The Blade

