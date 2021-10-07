CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: End the cord chaos

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

If you’ve got a drawer full of charger cords in varying shapes and sizes dating back to the dawn of cell phone age, a recent European Union proposal may sound good to you. The E.U. wants to mandate that the makers of all handheld electronic devices use just one universal charger.

Imagine being able to buy and keep just one charger that you can use for all the devices in your house even when you get new phones.

Advocates say the measure will make life easier for consumers who, on average, have at least three charging cords each. About 38 percent of cell phone users say they’ve struggled at least once to charge their phone when they could not find a compatible charger.

But the plan is mainly aimed at reducing the amount of electronics waste created by too many charger designs. Discarded chargers amount to 11,000 tons of e-waste a year, according to E.U. officials.

Along with standardizing the chargers, the proposal would call for manufacturers to stop automatically including new charging cords with every phone sale. If our old phone’s charger will work with our new phone, there would be no need to get a new charger.

Predictably, phone makers are resisting. Apple, in particular, has spoken out against the plan, saying the measure would “stifle innovation.”

Many Apple critics — and Apple users who complain they have to acquire new charging cords and dongles with almost every new device — note that Apple is one of the worst offenders when it comes to requiring customers to buy chargers and other accessories that can only be used with a single electronic device.

European Commission officials pushing the universal-charger measure have tried to get phone makers to voluntarily adopt universal charger designs to no avail. Now, they say, is the time to mandate a universal design.

It seems unlikely that the universal charger mandate will come to the United States anytime soon. That’s too bad because this country has all the problems of inconvenience, extra expense, and tons of electronic waste that E.U. officials are seeking to address.

The good news is that once phone makers have to produce devices that fit a universal charger for European markets, it may make it more likely they would introduce those products in this country too. Until then, we will just have to keep digging through drawers and purses in search of the right cord when we need to charge up.

The Blade

The Blade

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

