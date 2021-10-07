To the editor: The religion argument on vaccines

Sunday’s story by Ahmed Elbenni “Religious exemption to vaccine mandate creates confusion,” shed some much needed light on the opinions of some major religions toward coronavirus vaccinations. While I am no religious scholar, perhaps the media should also explore the basis of those faiths who are opposed and why?

From what I’ve read, the largest group of vaccine opposition would probably be from the Church of Christ, Scientist, but they didn’t appear to be included in Sunday’s story. According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s website, while medical interventions are not promoted for its members, even this religious group does not forbid vaccinations.

So, what’s this argument really about?

I cannot conjure up any religion whose beliefs include “harm thy neighbor as you would have them harm you.” Or theological doctrine anywhere that permits you to kill others (which coronavirus has done over 700,000 times in the U.S. alone). Can we get any religious leader on record to say they support their members catching the coronavirus? It’s doubtful.

I’ll venture many of the people with strong “religious” objections to coronavirus vaccines have equally “patriotic” views when it comes to “stolen” elections. My opinion is if you’re apt to buy into one, you might just embrace the other. Thoughts and prayers to both groups.

PATRICK BORDEN

Temperance, Mich.

Rental aid debacle

The Blade reported that the federal government granted Toledo and Lucas County $11.5 million to use for rental assistance, and only $2.2 million was used by the time the Rental Assistance Program ended (“Toledo-Lucas County rental assistance applications closed, but more help is out there,” Sept. 2).

The Federal Government has now granted another $6.4 million (“City set to receive more rental assistance,” Sept. 8.) What happened to the unused $9.3 million not used? How did Toledo and Lucas County determine $18 million was needed to begin with? Did the government tax Americans $18 million to solve a $2.2 million problem?

There needs to be an audit and those responsible for the waste held accountable. There should be an investigation.

DUANE TILLIMON

West Toledo