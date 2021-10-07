Randon Lee Short (1950-2021)

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Randon Lee Short, a third-generation funeral director who worked in the family businesses from a young age, died Sept. 29 in Fulton County Health Center. He was 71.

He had coronavirus pneumonia, his brother Reid Short said. He’d worked at Short Funeral Home until he was ill.

He was licensed by the state of Ohio as a funeral director in 1986 and became the funeral home’s owner in 2016, when his father, Robert Short, retired. The elder Mr. Short died in May, 2017.

As a teenager, he started helping at the Short ambulance service, “going on ambulance calls with Dad,” brother Reid said. He also worked at Short Furniture Co., the family’s furniture store.

“We all grew up at the funeral home and the furniture store,” his brother said. “He was the oldest, and he fit right in and moved up. He was a meticulous perfectionist. He liked to help people.”

During a return visit to Archbold, Mona Sauder and her husband, Jim, now of Lancaster, Pa., visited with Mr. Short to share stories and laughter and confidences. They got to know Mr. Short best in funeral planning, when she was pastor of Zion Mennonite Church and her husband was Zion’s organist.

She was impressed that Mr. Short wore a suit, whatever the hour, when he stopped by a home or a facility to take a body to the funeral home.

“He was always on top of his game,” she said.

Later, when he and Mrs. Sauder met with the bereaved to plan services, he made a point to shake each family member’s hand and wish him or her comfort.

“I thought that was so touching, so warm,” Mrs. Sauder said. He was thorough as he discussed the cost of services, but also as he presented choices in guest books, thank-you cards, and other details.

“He did not cut any corners,” she said. “He did it all and knew exactly his protocol.”

For him, the profession was akin to a calling.

“His happiness was doing what he did best,” Mrs. Sauder said.

The family’s focus on service came from the Mennonite Church, brother Reid said.

“We were always concerned about other people before ourselves,” he said.

Mr. Short could converse easily — “outgoing, but not over the top,” brother Royce said. “He could talk to anybody.”

He was a member of Central Mennonite Church and belonged to Gideons International.

Born Jan. 20, 1950, to Rutheda and Robert Short, he was a 1968 graduate of Archbold High School. He attended Goshen (Ind.) College and received an associate degree from Northwest State Community College.

His nieces and nephews could count on him to supply such dessert specialties as pistachio pudding, peach-blueberry cheesecake, monster cookies, and ground cherry pie.

He liked to walk and bicycle. Mrs. Sauder recalled the satisfaction he found in yard work.

“He was careful about keeping the grass mowed and the trimming done,” Mrs. Sauder said.

Surviving are his brothers, Royce and Reid Short.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Short Funeral Home, Archbold. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Mennonite Church, Archbold.

The family suggests tributes to Gideons International or a charity of the donor’s choice.