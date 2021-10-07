CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Jonathan Lange: Defend The Conscience Rights Of Those On The Front Lines

cowboystatedaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Desmond Doss believed that it was against God’s law to kill another human being. He applied as a conscientious objector in World War II. Exempted from carrying a rifle, he was made an army medic, and became the first man in American History to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. The movie, Hacksaw Ridge, tells his story.

cowboystatedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Jonathan Lange: The Marriage Penalty Unjustly Penalizes The Children

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s senatorial delegation has joined 31 other senators in sending a letter delivered to Senate Majority Leader, Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Wyden (D-OR). It protested inequitable tax hikes designed to punish married people. The marriage penalty is buried...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: So Much For ‘Bringing Us Together’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More entries to the “Who’d A Thunk It?/You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” file:. – If you were surprised to learn that a person who once assisted people who spiked trees to endanger loggers now heads the Bureau of Land Management, you might be even more surprised to learn who has been nominated by feisty President Joe Biden to be comptroller of the nation’s banking system:
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Porter
Person
Desmond Doss
expressnews.com

Lingle: Equip, thank teachers on the front lines of COVID

Picture your sixth-grade English teacher leading a convoy on a dusty highway outside Kandahar. Or your high school chemistry instructor flying fighter missions over Syria. The football coach sweating aboard a destroyer underway on the Arabian Sea. Maybe your kindergarten teacher training commandos in the Horn of Africa. Beyond teachers...
MILITARY
The Week

How school boards became the front line in the war for democracy

It's a scary time to serve on your local school board. The National School Boards Association (NSBA) on Wednesday asked President Biden for federal help to deal with the growing threats board members face as they encounter angry criticism over mask mandates and critical race theory in public schools. "America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," the association warned.
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Advocates rallied in Annapolis on Saturday to join a nationwide effort to stand up and defend abortion rights. “I’m out here to protect the rights of my body and my daughters’ bodies,” said Sara Knight, who attended the rally. “I just want everyone to be able to make their own choice.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson Fights to Defend Second Amendment Rights

WASHINGTON — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) released the following statement:. “To ensure we provide for our national security, last week I supported a procedural step in the lengthy process of authorizing funding and setting policy for the entire U.S. Military by voting in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Included in the large bill is a red flag provision that will undermine gun rights, which I am vehemently opposed to. I have made my frustration clear with my colleagues and have received assurances from House Republican Leadership that this unconstitutional provision will be removed during the next step of the process in Conference Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Christians
aclu-md.org

Abortion Rights Are On the Line

This past Saturday, as demonstrations were happening across the country, ACLU-MD Community Organizer Lorena Diaz attended a rally to defend abortion care in our state capital. During the rally, she spoke with power and vigor. Because enough is enough, as Lorena put it. “We have been fighting for the rights...
ADVOCACY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Governor looks to 'clarify' state's Right of Conscience law amid vaccination push

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been working to change the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which some have invoked in the fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The 1998 Health Right of Conscience Act bans discrimination because of such persons' refusal to receive or participate in any way in any particular form of healthcare services contrary to his or her conscience.
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy