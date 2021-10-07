Jonathan Lange: Defend The Conscience Rights Of Those On The Front Lines
Desmond Doss believed that it was against God's law to kill another human being. He applied as a conscientious objector in World War II. Exempted from carrying a rifle, he was made an army medic, and became the first man in American History to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. The movie, Hacksaw Ridge, tells his story.
