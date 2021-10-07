CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Information on properly obtaining an Indiana concealed carry permit

By Wade Weaver
 7 days ago

This information from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office: MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has had multiple citizens come into the administrative office and present a letter along with a certificate issued to the individual for completing an online firearms safety course. Although safety is always priority, an online concealed carry course is not part of the application process in obtaining an Indiana firearms carry permit. The individuals whom have come to the office were under the impression they were to complete the course, pay the online course a fee, and then bring to local law enforcement agency to obtain their carry permit. That is incorrect.

