England's hangover victims: Since the Euros, John Stones hasn't played a minute for Man City; Raheem Sterling isn't in Pep's best XI; Harry Kane hasn't netted a Premier League goal and Mason Mount is struggling to hit peak

England were held to a draw by Hungary on an underwhelming night at Wembley. Roland Sallai kept his cool to convert an early penalty after Luke Shaw had been adjudged to have committed a foul when making a clearance with a high boot. John Stones equalised soon after at a set-piece, but despite England’s pressure in the second half they could not find a way through a well-organised Hungarian side. The result leaves England top of the table with two games remaining, but now only three points clear of their nearest rivals Poland. Here is how the England players rated:...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO