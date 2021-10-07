CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

England's hangover victims: Since the Euros, John Stones hasn't played a minute for Man City; Raheem Sterling isn't in Pep's best XI; Harry Kane hasn't netted a Premier League goal and Mason Mount is struggling to hit peak

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men stood on the Stamford Bridge pitch after Manchester City had beaten Chelsea. One with a stopwatch, the other ready to run. John Stones was putting in the hard yards with City’s fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura. The central defender was timed sprinting from byline to halfway on several occasions. This looked like a pre-season drill and, for Stones, it effectively was.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Why is Raheem Sterling Struggling for Form at Manchester City?

Raheem Sterling has made more substitute appearances in the Premier League this season (4) than he made in each of his last three seasons at Manchester City (3). And that’s not coincidental. It’s the result of a progressive loss of form that has persisted from last season. For a player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Raheem Sterling has struck an uneasy truce with Pep Guardiola – but he is still fighting for his Man City future

There was a time when the thought of leaving their clubs for international duty felt like a wrench for England players but those days are long gone and one player, in particular, will doubtless be looking forward to feeling the warm embrace of the national team next week. The hope for Raheem Sterling was that a star turn at the European Championships with England during the summer would see him back in the thick of things at Manchester City after a deeply frustrating end to last season.
UEFA
ESPN

Anfield atmosphere doesn't intimidate Man City - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said his players won't be intimidated when Manchester City visit Anfield and insisted they can beat Liverpool in their home stadium whether supporters are there or not. City won 4-1 at Anfield last season -- their first victory at Liverpool's home ground for 18 years -- while fans...
MLS
chatsports.com

Liverpool's Salah loves playing Man City. Can one of Premier League's best scorers deliver again?

Pep Guardiola must feel as though there is sometimes no respite as Manchester City manager. Five days after seeing Lionel Messi consign his team to defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he must now prepare to face Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in a game that could ultimately prove key to this season's Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stones
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Mason Mount
SkySports

Man City would walk the Premier League if they had Harry Kane, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville says there would be no Premier League title contest this season had Manchester City managed to snare Harry Kane away from Tottenham over the summer. City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a breathless and pulsating Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday, but the game further highlighted a lack of cutting edge in the champions during a dominant first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'If Man City had Harry Kane it's DONE': Gary Neville claims Pep Guardiola's men would already be marching to Premier League title if they'd signed £150m-rated Spurs man... and criticises Citizens' lack of 'plan B'

Harry Kane would have made Manchester City unstoppable this season, according to Gary Neville, who admitted he has one 'doubt' about Pep Guardiola's side. The Premier League champions dominated Liverpool in the first-half of their Anfield clash on Sunday, but could only score twice in the second-half to rescue a draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
chatsports.com

Raheem Sterling 'wants assurances he is a key player for Pep Guardiola before signing a new contract at Manchester City' after making just two Premier League starts this season

Raheem Sterling is willing to sign a new contract with Manchester City - but only if he receives assurances about his future under Pep Guardiola, reports claim. The winger enjoyed a sensational summer with England as one of Gareth Southgate's stars of Euro 2020, leading the Three Lions to the final against Italy at Wembley with three goals at the tournament, but he has been unable to replicate that form since returning to club duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'There's obviously been some bust-up!' Roy Keane believes 'something is going on' with Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the £100m signing of England team-mate Jack Grealish

Roy Keane believes there has been a bust-up between Raheem Sterling and his manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. England star Sterling, off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 with his country, has started just two of City's seven Premier League games so far this season. Despite his lack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England vs Hungary: Player ratings as Harry Kane struggles and John Stones shines

England were held to a draw by Hungary on an underwhelming night at Wembley. Roland Sallai kept his cool to convert an early penalty after Luke Shaw had been adjudged to have committed a foul when making a clearance with a high boot. John Stones equalised soon after at a set-piece, but despite England’s pressure in the second half they could not find a way through a well-organised Hungarian side. The result leaves England top of the table with two games remaining, but now only three points clear of their nearest rivals Poland. Here is how the England players rated:...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Harry Kane has no Premier League goals nor assists, been branded as looking 'despondent' and has been usurped by Son Heung-min as fan favourite at Tottenham... yet despite already hitting three England strikes, is his Spurs form as bad as it seems?

Premier League, Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., England, Manchester City F.C., strike, Kevin De Bruyne, Wembley Stadium, England national association football team, White Hart Lane. It really doesn't matter whether Harry Kane would have been wearing a Tottenham Hotspur or a Manchester City shirt - hardly anyone could have predicted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mason Mount: Missing Part of England's Euro 2020 Campaign Encourage Me to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has confirmed he is fully vaccinated and revealed the reason which convinced him to get the vaccination. The 22-year-old missed England's group match against Czech Republic as well as the Round of 16 victory over Germany at Euro 2020 in the summer due to being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Blues teammate Billy Gilmour.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fourfourtwo.com

Nations League final: Why wasn't Kylian Mbappe's goal offside?

France beat Spain in the second-ever Nations League final - but Kylian Mbappe's winning goal is causing controversy. Was it offside?. Anthony Taylor didn't seem to think so. The Premier League referee awarded the goal ten minutes from time, much to the fury of the Spanish. Quiz! Can you name...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy