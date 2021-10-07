Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in Mantua Twp.

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office released new information in connection with a deadly police-involved shooting last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows officers arriving at a home on Elm Avenue in Mantua Township around 1:35 a.m. on September 14.

Officers were responding to a 911 call placed by 49-year-old Charles Sharp III, who stated that people were trespassing on his property including a person armed with a gun, according to the attorney general's office.

Authorities say when officers arrived, Sharp was outside of his home with a weapon.

SEE ALSO: Man shot, killed by police officer in Mantua Township, New Jersey

"He's got a handgun on him," one officer could be heard saying on bodycam video.

Moments later, you can hear several gunshots being fired before Sharp falls to the ground. Officers tried to render aid but Sharp died from his injuries.

"The guy came out pointing a gun," an officer said after the shots were fired.

Authorities say a detailed replica of a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near Sharp.

At least 12 shell casings were found in the middle of the road next to a police SUV in front of the home.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is continuing its investigation.