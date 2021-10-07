Third Coast Grappling rebrands and unveils new format, will feature former UFC title challenger
Third Coast Grappling has been a mainstay of the professional jiu-jitsu circuit since its inaugural show on January, 12, 2019. The Houston, Texas based promotion is currently preparing for its 8th event, this time moving the show from its roots in Texas over to Phoenix, Arizona. Previous 3CG events have been a mix of super fights, tournaments, and special rules matches. This event, however, will have a much different format.www.chatsports.com
