By The Numbers: Martin Nguyen
Martin Nguyen’s accomplishments in One Championship stack up against virtually any of his peers. The Sanford MMA representative holds a 10-5 record inside the Singapore-based organization, where he has captured titles in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. However, Nguyen currently finds himself on the first two-fight losing streak of his career. “The Situ-Asian” last appeared at One Championship “Revolution” on Sept. 24, when he was victimized by Jae Woong Kim in a first-round knockout.www.chatsports.com
