CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

By The Numbers: Martin Nguyen

By Recent Articles on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Nguyen’s accomplishments in One Championship stack up against virtually any of his peers. The Sanford MMA representative holds a 10-5 record inside the Singapore-based organization, where he has captured titles in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. However, Nguyen currently finds himself on the first two-fight losing streak of his career. “The Situ-Asian” last appeared at One Championship “Revolution” on Sept. 24, when he was victimized by Jae Woong Kim in a first-round knockout.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Combat#Sanford Mma
firstsportz.com

Leylah Fernandez’s next tournament confirmed, will feature at the Indian Wells Open 2021

Ever since her fantastic run at the 2021 US Open where she finished as the runner-up, Canada’s teen sensation Leylah Fernandez‘s return to the WTA Tour has been long-awaited. Despite the WTA Tour going on a 1-week break after the conclusion of the US Open, Fernandez had not confirmed where will she play next keeping the fans puzzled.
SPORTS
washingtonspirit.com

Lee Nguyen Joins Technical Staff Through End of 2021 Season

Leesburg, VA. (10/06/21) – The Washington Spirit are proud to announce that Lee Nguyen will join the club’s technical staff as an assistant coach, effective immediately until the end of the 2021 season. Nguyen joins the Spirit after the V.League 1 season in Vietnam was canceled due to Covid-19. Nguyen...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
theameryfreepress.com

Benysek, Nguyen conference champions at MBC Tournament

The Amery girls tennis team ended up with two conference champions at the Middle Border Conference tournament meet Sept. 28 in Amery. Ashley Benysek at No. 2 singles won all three of her matches, while Truc Nguyen swept her three matches at No. 3 singles. Altoona claimed first place in...
AMERY, WI
Los Angeles Daily News

Daily News Girls Athlete of the Week: Breanna Nguyen, Granada Hills Charter

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Nguyen is somewhat of a freshman phenom for the Granada Hills girls tennis team. She has been the team’s No. 1 or 2 singles player all season and has yet to lose a match. Last week, she won both of her matches in dominating fashion in a victory against Chatsworth before taking down her singles matchup against Cleveland.
GRANADA HILLS, CA
mypanhandle.com

Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kira Nguyen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Kira Nguyen. Nguyen is a two-sport athlete for the Rams, playing volleyball and competing with the weightlifting team. “So I actually used to play soccer since I was in kindergarten,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WBOY 12 News

12 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Aliya Todd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty cross country junior, Aliya Todd, is coming into her own this season. She’s been on an impressive streak over the last few weeks, having won each of the last three meets that she’s competed in. For that, she’s also this week’s 12 Sports Athlete of the Week. Todd is an accomplished […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
chatsports.com

NFL Picks for Week 6

After weeks of languishing behind, Jess completely dominated Week 5 on his way to an impressive 14-2 record. Of course, one of his two losses was our beloved Denver Broncos, but still a great week for him and he is now nipping at my heels. Both of us still remain a healthy distance behind Laurie.
NFL
AFP

Composed Zverev slips past Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medallists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction. The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the combined women's and men's tennis tournament in the California desert. "I'm happy about the match, how everything went," said Zverev. "I think it was a very entertaining match. It was pretty high level." Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Preview: UFC Fight Night 195 Prelims

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s latest offering from the UFC Apex on Saturday in Las Vegas features a six-bout preliminary slate that looks a bit better than usual. That can be attributed to the top two fights: Brazilian veteran Bruno Silva tries to continue his rise through the middleweight ranks in a solid test against Andrew Sanchez, while Danny Roberts meets Ramazan Emeev in a well-matched welterweight tilt. Lurking below might be the most fascinating story in the card, as Luputa Godinez steps in on a modern-UFC record seven-day turnaround for a flyweight clash with Luana Carolina.
UFC
AFP

Golf's men and women's Australian Open cancelled

The men's and women's Australian Open golf tournaments fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, with both cancelled due to travel restrictions. Golf Australia had already pushed back this year's men's event in Sydney from November to late January or February, but it has now been called off entirely. The women's 2022 tournament was due to be played in Adelaide in February, but that too has been canned. "The decision has not been made lightly but we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances," said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy