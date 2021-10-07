CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Can Maple Leafs Sheldon Keefe Win with a Different Team in 2021-22?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recently signed a two-year contract extension. Now, instead of his contract expiring after the 2021-22 season, he’s extended through the end of the 2023-24 season. Keefe’s 62-29-12 record is the best record in Maple Leafs’ history for any coach who’s hit the 100-game mark, and it’s come in the middle of a really odd time with every NHL team feeling the impact of a global pandemic.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Maple Leafs confirm Keefe contract extension

Sheldon Keefe has yet to win a playoff series, but has landed his first contract extension. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The club confirmed a TSN report that Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas has given his longtime coach and friend another two years, through 2023-24, a deal the team says was agreed to during the summer. Keefe was on the last season of a pact after he replaced the fired Mike Babcock in November of 2019.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Can Michael Bunting Really Replace Zach Hyman?

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Zach Hyman over the summer. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Zach Hyman at the very beginning of their rebuild, back when Kyle Dubas and Mark Hunter were co-GMs, before Lou Lamoriello was hired. Trading for Hyman was Dubas’ first NHL trade, and it couldn’t have worked out better.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Thoughts on Fan Apathy and the 2021-22 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Sentarors 4-0 last night, and the recently signed Michael Bunting had a hattrick. Bunting and the other half-dozen players the Toronto Maple Leafs signed and/or invited to training camp are making what would otherwise be a terribly boring pre-season into something fairly interesting.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
John Tavares
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs: 3 Key Factors for Success in 2021-22

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lots riding on this season. It feels like the Stanley Cup Playoff struggles have run their course, and the 2021-22 season is an all-or-nothing type of season for the club. Expect to see the team perform well this season, but in order to do so, some things are going to need to fall into place for the Maple Leafs. Let’s examine three key factors for Toronto’s success as 2021-22 kicks off:
NHL
chatsports.com

FTB: Maple Leafs vs. Maple Leafs

Welcome to October! The Maple Leafs are doing something a little bit different today, at the half way point of the pre-season. The full roster will be on the ice, split into two teams for a blue and white game. The game will be on both TSN4 and Sportsnet1. It will not be available on NHL Live.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs 4-0 Win Against Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the second game of the preseason on Wednesday, shutting out the Ottawa Senators 4-0. After getting a good look at most of the players expected to make the roster in their first two games, the Maple Leafs used tonight to sit most of their regulars and give the newcomers and younger players a chance to show what they were made of.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Team#Maple Leafs#Nhl#The Maple Leafs
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Have Breakout Seasons in 2021-22

Every year, a team will have a player or players who have a breakout season and the Toronto Maple Leafs are no different. Last year’s breakout player for Toronto would have to be Jack Campbell. Campbell finished last season with a record of 17-3-2 with two shutouts for the Toronto...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Maple Leafs' Keefe Updates Status of Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Jake Muzzin and Travis Dermott are day-to-day after both were taken out of the lineup prior to the team's game against the Ottawa Senators. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from...
NHL
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs & Marlies team up to beat Senators “A” line up 3-1

The Toronto Maple Leafs travelled to Ottawa for their third last pre-season game, bringing along just a few NHL veterans, leaving the likes of Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares at home making Alex Kerfoot the number one centre tonight. Travis Dermott was a late scratch tonight, so Noel...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs season preview: Keefe must get team over hump

The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Coach: Sheldon Keefe (third season) Last season: 35-14-7; first...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Toronto Maple Leafs. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 35-14-7 (77 points)...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs’ Matthews Olympic Team Pick, Tavares & Marner Not (Yet)

Today five countries named the first three players of their Olympic teams for this year’s upcoming Olympics in Beijing, China. Team USA named Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Seth Jones to its team. The Canadian team named players Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Pietrangelo. That’s great news for the...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 Roster Will Be Set This Weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, which means the 2021-22 roster will be set by the end of the weekend. As we sit right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have 27 players on the roster, however they’ll need to get to 21 to stay under the salary cap. As a result, there will be six cuts made after the game on Saturday night.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Four Predictions for the Maple Leafs’ Defense & the 2021-22 Season

It’s pretty clear who the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top four defensemen are. They are the top-pairing Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie. And, the second pairing is Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl. However, after those top four, there’s a bit of a dogfight for the final two spots on the bottom...
NHL
Sporting News

Maple Leafs, Raptors will host full capacity crowds during 2021-22 season

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will play in front of full capacity crowds at Scotiabank Arena during the 2021-22 season, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced on Friday. In the statement, MLSE President and CEO Michael Friisdahl said that "throughout the process of re-opening our venues to fans, which...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matthews and Rubins Named to Olympic Teams

On Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews was named to the USA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. He was the first player within the Maple Leafs organization to be named to an Olympic team for the 2022 Olympics. Matthews had a great 2020-21 season...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Top 10 Prospects at the Start of the 2021-22 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t picked in the top ten since they drafted Auston Matthews first overall in 2016. In addition to five years of low picks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had to overcome the horrible drafting of the Mark Hunter / Lou Lamoriello years. The old-school contingent (who ultimately, and correctly, lost the power struggle to lead the team) drafted for size and grit, and set the team back years with their poor drafting.
NHL
NBC Sports

Maple Leafs, Rangers, Oilers among teams facing most pressure to win this season

The start of a new season always brings optimism for most fan bases. Maybe this is your team’s year. Maybe that free agent addition or offseason trade will bring your team that Stanley Cup you have been waiting for. Or perhaps your team going through a perpetual rebuild finally breaks through and makes the playoffs. It is a clean slate and new season for everybody.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy