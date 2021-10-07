CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bert Baron

date 2021-10-07
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA native of northwest New Jersey, Bert returns to RNJ after more than 2 decades in Garden State radio, and he’s excited to be back home! In fact, RNJ was one of the first radio stations Bert worked at in the late 1990s. Since then, he has built a distinguished and celebrated career in broadcasting and media as a host, writer and producer. He has volunteered countless hours in support of numerous New Jersey non-profits and charitable organizations. For his efforts both off and on-air, Bert was inducted in the New Jersey Broadcasters Association’s Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, and was nominated for a prestigious MARCONI Award from the National Association of Broadcasters in 2017. He is the recipient of more than a dozen JERSEY Awards from the New Jersey Advertising Club, including “Best of Radio” in 2016.

