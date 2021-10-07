Dense fog advisories cover entire KVOE listening area Thursday morning

Another chilly night ahead as we await our next storm to move into Colorado on Thursday. Officially, Denver International Airport dropped to 28 degrees this morning. This was our first freeze of the season for Denver, even though most Denver areas stayed well above 32 degrees. Tonight, we will be just shy of that 32 degree marker. A Frost Advisory will be in place through Thursday morning as temperatures could dip between 33 and 36 degrees. We could also see frost develop on our plants and grassy areas. If you can, cover or bring in your plants as the next few...

