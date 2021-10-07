Dense fog advisories cover entire KVOE listening area Thursday morning
Dense fog is expected to roll through the KVOE listening area during the overnight to early morning hours Thursday. Dense fog advisories have been issued for Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties from 1 am to 9 am Thursday and for Chase and Greenwood counties from 1 am to 10 am Thursday. Drivers are asked to take extra time during their morning commute, not use their high beams and keep plenty of distance in front of them.kvoe.com
