Hunkered down behind a hill, I set up a turret at the peak to ward off any US soldiers who may try to make their way over the top. My squad has captured the sector and we need to secure it while the rest of our 64-player team attempts to capture the other sectors within Battlefield 2042’s Orbital map. Just as we think we’ve got the hold on the area, I hear the rumble of an engine and suddenly a quad bike comes speeding over the hill, flying through the air and ultimately taking out a handful of team members before crashing into a wall. It’s a surreal moment and, despite the casualties, I can’t help but laugh – this is quintessential Battlefield.

