The 16th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday night with the First-Year Student Council for the first time. Representatives of Penn State’s mobile app, Penn State Go, opened the meeting with a special presentation. The group showcased the history and features of Penn State Go, as well as a planned desktop version of the app that could potentially feature grades and channels for students to contact their advisor through. Additionally, Penn State Go is working on incorporating Apple Pay and Google Pay into the app’s mobile-ordering services.

