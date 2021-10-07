Orange Business Services Wins Deal for LTE-M Trackers in Europe
Swedish tracker company C Security Systems has chosen Orange Business Services and the IoT Continuum initiative to accelerate the delivery of its LTE-M trackers in Europe. C Security Systems, headquartered in Stockholm, is an expert in mobile communications and positioning technology. It specializes in tracking devices for boats, pets and agricultural livestock. The company was looking to leverage LTE-M technology in Europe as it offers carrier-grade security, long battery life, low data needs, and can operate in remote locations.www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0