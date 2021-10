Pokemon Unite has many useable items that can strengthen the Pokemons while in battles or while scoring goals. Here is all about the Energy Amplifier in Pokemon Unite. Items are varied in Pokemon Unite and can range from overall match wide buffs that the Pokemons can receive or are activated in situational situations in battles. These can significantly increase the stats of the Pokemons that the players are using, only for the match and depending upon the synergy between the Pokemon and the item.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO