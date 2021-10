PCTEL, Inc., a global provider of wireless technology, has announced the launch of its next-generation 5G network testing solution, the Gflex scanning receiver. 5G networks are evolving to support a growing user base, including critical use cases such as critical infrastructure and the industrial IoT. To ensure coverage and quality of service on public and private 5G networks, field testing is essential. Scanning receivers perform a key role in network testing systems, providing engineers with accurate, detailed data needed to efficiently plan, deploy, optimize, and benchmark 2G-5G networks. As mobile networks become more complex, engineers need a scanning receiver that can adapt to more demanding testing requirements.

