I admittedly had not paid any attention to last month’s series of stories in the Wall Street Journal about Facebook. These investigative pieces were inspired by an inside source at the company. She was anonymous at the time. The stories have since been adapted into a six-part podcast series. The anonymous source has since come out of the dark and given one of the more memorable 60 Minutes interviews I have ever seen. Two days later, she testified before a congressional subcommittee — a group of partisans that displayed a moment of unanimity that is so rare it was hard to recognize.

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO