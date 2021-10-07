CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sounds off on confronting Michael Jordan over Hall of Fame beef

basketball-addict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry and Michael Jordan shared a highly-publicized moment during last month’s Ryder Cup. The Golden State Warriors star spilled on their recent exchange, including how they squashed their old mini-beef in a matter of seconds. A couple of years back, an unprompted MJ infamously claimed that the Warriors star was not yet a Hall […] The post Warriors’ Stephen Curry sounds off on confronting Michael Jordan over Hall of Fame beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Jeffrey Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested for Assault

The 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. KPHO Arizona states the assault occurred on Friday night. Jeffrey was taken to the hospital after he slipped and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
AllClippers

Michael Jordan Reveals Thoughts on NBA Vaccine Mandate

With players like Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, and ultimately being forced to miss games as a result, the NBA has been under a microscope as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols. While the league itself has not issued a vaccine mandate, it is acting in compliance with local markets like New York City and San Francisco that have.
NBA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan: 'I'm not scared of anybody' except Ian Poulter

Michael Jordan is known for being one of the most fearsome competitors of all time. He never relented — to anyone. Regardless of what foes Jordan faced, he was always the one inspiring fear. And when someone, like a very young Allen Iverson, actually managed to get one over on...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#The Warriors#Mj#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors cut potential Stephen Curry backup as battle for final roster spot intensifies

The Golden State Warriors have officially waived guard Langston Galloway, the team announced Saturday. Golden State signed Galloway to a training camp deal last September as they look for possible reinforcements to back up Stephen Curry and solidify their backcourt in the absence of Klay Thompson. Unfortunately while Galloway showed some improvements through three preseason games, it was not enough for the Dubs to consider signing him to a contract.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors exclusive: Jordan Poole speaks on Steph Curry, new Dubs season

The Golden State Warriors have built a championship culture over the last decade, with stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As these three stars get closer to the twilight of their careers, the Warriors have to start looking at the future. One player who is a key player on the team now and could be a star in the future is guard Jordan Poole.
NBA
NBA

Golden State Warriors' success stands between Stephen Curry and a third MVP award

Stephen Curry emerged as an MVP candidate last season, reminding everyone how dynamic he can be. His numbers spoke for themselves, but the team didn't follow. This season, with a revamped roster, can Curry get the Warriors back near the top of the Western Conference? Team success may be all that's standing between Curry and his third MVP award.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Jordan Poole lights up scoreboard with 30 points starting next to Steph Curry

On a night when the Warriors' lottery picks logged their first minutes against experienced NBA competition and offseason signees Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. looked like perfect fits for Golden State, the far more important takeaway at Moda Center was Poole thriving in starting alongside Stephen Curry. If Poole is to replace Klay Thompson until he returns from Achilles surgery in December or January, he has to prove capable of defending some of the league's best guards.
NBA
Sporting News

Warriors star Stephen Curry happy teammate Andrew Wiggins 'handled responsibilities' with COVID vaccine

As announced by head coach Steve Kerr on Sunday, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be available for all 82 games after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Warriors' starting forward was in danger of missing all 41 home games at San Francisco's Chase Center due to the city's vaccine mandate, but he and the team will avoid that possibility after Kerr revealed Wiggins got the shot.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Is The Best Half-Court Scorer In The League

There are a lot of talented scorers in the league today. There is no doubt that this is a golden era for offensive basketball and that there are a lot of players who can simply put the ball in the basket. Half-court scoring is particularly valuable, as scoring against set...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets brutally honest about how NBA rule change will impact his game

The NBA is cracking down on several aspects of the game the league believes give certain players an unfair advantage. One particular move that has caused a controversy is the league’s new rule change on baiting offensive fouls. Along with James Harden and Trae Young, Stephen Curry has also been singled out as one of the players who are being targeted by this rule change.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy