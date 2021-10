Some plants are just meant to be shared with others. If you have spring or summer blooming perennials that aren’t blooming quite as well as they once did, are out-growing their area, or if you would like to move or share them, this is the time to do so. Perhaps you’ve never given much thought to moving or transplanting your plant, or even saving the seeds from a plant, but I’d like to share a couple stories about some very special plants. Maybe you’ll be inspired.

