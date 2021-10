Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder and will continue to play through the injury. There have been questions about whether of not the left shoulder of Baker Mayfield was bothering him since the injury suffered in the win over the Houston Texans a few weeks ago. It appears that Mayfield’s left shoulder is an issue as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Browns quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder.

