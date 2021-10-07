CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway infrastructure spending poses grave risks to a fragile economy

By Nikhil Sharma
Michigan Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation recovers from a medical and financial calamity, we are finally nearing a point of relative economic stability after a year of more than $5 trillion in spending to keep the economy afloat. But with Congress on the verge of passing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill we risk dealing a catastrophic blow to an already frail financial system. Before we empty the country’s pocketbook and snatch funding from future priorities, we desperately need to consider the consequences of passing the largest spending bill in U.S. history.

