CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Daily Arts Runs a Marathon: ‘Chariots of Fire’ and the ashes of my relationship with running

By Cecilia Duran
Michigan Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, as in years before, The Michigan Daily Arts writers are stretching out their hammys to participate in a grueling challenge of mental fortitude and physical fitness: the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. A little pretentious, a little weird, The Daily team is a mix of seasoned athletes and … less seasoned athletes. For the sake of journalism and prestige, The Daily’s tenacious review-writing gremlins are closing their laptops, tying up their Brooks and hitting the AA pavement. Read our content and join the race happening Oct. 24. University of Michigan students can join the marathon with the discount code “Goblue25.”

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Liddell
Person
Ben Cross
Person
Vangelis
Person
Harold Abrahams

Comments / 0

Community Policy