Tegna Stations Dropped From Dish TV

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo.—After Tegna and Dish were unable to reach a new carriage agreement, the Tegna-owned local stations were dropped from the Dish TV lineup on the evening of October 6. The blackout impacts 3 million Dish subscribers in 53 markets. In a statement, Tegna spokesperson Anne Bentley said “Dish has...

