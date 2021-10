Report findings and a current lawsuit allege that ransomware attacks and patient outcomes have a direct link. A team from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency launched a study to determine if there is a link between ransomware attacks and patient deaths. Early CISA findings suggest that once an area had a certain percentage of intensive care unit beds filled, it was more likely to see excess deaths two to six weeks later — known as the inflection point.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO