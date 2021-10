The pandemic transformed the world overnight, with the public sector being no exception. Education was especially hit hard, with millions of students globally switching to remote classrooms and depending on the integrity of the internet to further their learning. With team efforts from educators and tech companies alike, education has been radically transformed, joining other industries in the digital migration era, according to Kim Majerus (pictured), vice president of U.S. public sector education, state and local government, at Amazon Web Services Inc.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO