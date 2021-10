Star Trek actor William Shatner was brimming with emotion as he spoke to Jeff Bezos after flying into space and returning to Earth. Blue Origin completed their second passenger flight mission to space on Wednesday, launching Shatner and his 3 crew-mates into space with their New Shepard reusable rocket. Bezos greeted the four astronauts after their capsule successfully parachuted back down to Texas, and he stood by Shatner as the actor spoke to reporters about the enormity of the experience.

