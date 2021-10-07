CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a look at Gboard’s Assistant-powered voice typing feature for the Pixel 6

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2019 at its I/O developer conference, Google unveiled the “new” Google Assistant, a much faster and smarter version of the voice assistant that’s exclusive to Google’s own Pixel phones. While Google did roll out the new Assistant as promised, some of the features they showed off have yet to become available. For instance, the new Assistant still can’t dictate text with your voice, and it also can’t tweak the contents of emails on your behalf. That’s finally set to change, however, as a new Assistant-powered voice typing experience has been spotted within the Gboard app, and it could be one of the new features to launch on the Google Pixel 6 series.

www.xda-developers.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Voice Recognition#Google News Telegram
