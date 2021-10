We only have 1 minor system in the tropics we're tracking. A broad area of low pressure between Bermuda and the Bahamas continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. Strong upper level winds will likely prevent this system from developing as the storms are being blown far from the area of lowest pressure. By later this week, the disturbance will merge with a frontal boundary and get swept further out into the Atlantic.

