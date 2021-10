AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Bart Reagor walked into Amarillo Federal Court with his team Monday morning, he greeted them by saying it was a “big day.”. Monday served as the start of Reagor’s jury trial, coming after Reagor appeared in federal court in April, pleading not guilty to two counts of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a bank. This comes after Ford Motor Credit filed a lawsuit against the auto group in July 2018 with accusations of floor plan fraud. Various banks also accused the auto group of check-kiting practices.

