How’s that “generational” 2021 rookie QB class looking so far? Generational certainly, though not in the way we’d hoped. Of the five signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, four have had starting opportunities. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones have a combined completion percentage of 57.4% — nearly 10 points below the league average. Their total QBR is a mere 26.4. It’s not like one particularly bad rookie is pulling the average down. They rank 21st, 30th, 31st, and 32nd in QBR. Lawrence, Wilson, and Jones account for more than 23% of the league’s interceptions thus far, and Wilson and Fields account for almost 12% of the sacks.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO