Local roundup: Wasps make VPA golf states; ‘exhausted’ Hartford field hockey wins again

Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ALBANS, Vt. — The Woodstock High golf team is heading to the Vermont Principals Association state tournament. Behind a shared fourth-place individual finish from Ethan Dean, the Wasps claimed second place as a group at Wednesday’s VPA Division II sectional tournament at Champlain Country Club. Woodstock joined five other schools to qualify for the state finals, which are scheduled for Oct. 14 at Manchester Country Club.

