Duane M. Hansen

Duane Hansen, 63, of Minneapolis, Minn., died unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Leadville, Colo., on Sept. 27, 1958, to Charles and Barbara(Gregory) Hansen. Following his graduation from Hill City High School Duane joined the Army, he was honorably discharged in 1979. After his discharge Duane attended Itasca Community College, he later attended Bemidji State University earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Duane was an employee of the Hennepin@ 10th parking ramp for over 30 years. He was a member of The Gate Church in Minneapolis; Duane was very devout in his faith and the church was an important aspect of his life.