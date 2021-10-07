Expert explains how Facebook's algorithm can spread hate, conspiracy

Chuck Todd asked Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) how Congress can “make” Facebook surrender proprietary algorithms to the government. “Let me ask you this, if Boeing comes up with a new way of using an automatic pilot mode in their airplane and they believe it’s a proprietary invention, they still have to disclose everything this invention does and how it works to the FAA to get that approval,” said Todd during a segment on MTP Daily on MSNBC. “It seems as if we don’t — if — if Facebook comes up with a proprietary algorithm that enhances their business capabilities they don’t seem to think they have to share that. How do you make them share that?”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO