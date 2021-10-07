Penn National Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021
8th-$11,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 48.610, 1:15.350, 1:42.610, 00.000, 1:47.170. Scratched: Don Tatto, Voodoo Cat, Book of Delancey. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bossy Cat124421-hd1-11-51-51-5¼V. Diaz1.30. Marc Wells124113-hd3-½2-hd2-32-3¾W. Otero1.20. Hold the Irish123244-44-43-23-163-13½J. Arosemena6.00. Bama Drifter124355554-hd4-4¾I. Beato8.50. Mister Aranguiz123532-3½2-24-555D. Cora11.90. 7 (4)Bossy Cat4.602.402.10.
