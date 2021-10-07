CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Penn National Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

8th-$11,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 48.610, 1:15.350, 1:42.610, 00.000, 1:47.170. Scratched: Don Tatto, Voodoo Cat, Book of Delancey. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bossy Cat124421-hd1-11-51-51-5¼V. Diaz1.30. Marc Wells124113-hd3-½2-hd2-32-3¾W. Otero1.20. Hold the Irish123244-44-43-23-163-13½J. Arosemena6.00. Bama Drifter124355554-hd4-4¾I. Beato8.50. Mister Aranguiz123532-3½2-24-555D. Cora11.90. 7 (4)Bossy Cat4.602.402.10.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Damisela (L), 110L. Mbatha3-5-5Donovan Raymond6/1. 4Rockin Anna Rollin (L), 120A. Bocachica2-1-6Jeff Runco1/5. 5Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-9-5William Jones, Jr.10/1. 6Whycantthisbelove (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-6-6George Heath15/1. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$13,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 2:33. Time 1:14.55. Fast. Also Ran_Teton Thai, Diamond Dawn, Cents to Riches. Exacta (3-1) paid $81.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-6) paid $84.33. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $51.45. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$8,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), . 2nd_$11,200, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f. 3rd_$11,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$11,300, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f. 5th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f. Snapincat126Docs Kansas Rep126. Zoomn On Bye126Corona Senator126. Higher Flyin Eagle126Sunsets Corona Girl126. Z Corona126. 6th_$8,600, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Penn National#1 15 350#2 Hd2 32#Daily Double#Track Handle#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Entries, Saturday

2nd_$17,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5f. 3rd_$19,500, alc, 3YO up F&M, 4f. 4th_$12,600, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 6f. Gold Rush Futurity. Flo Time120Shanghai Silver120. Royal Tap120Tulsa Time120. Jono120Quicktrip Van120. Brazen Now120Originate120. Bayron120Rocky Jack120. Yukio120. 7th_$13,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO...
HOBBIES
WKRC

UC picked to finish 6th in AAC preseason coaches poll

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If the American Athletic Conference's preseason basketball coaches poll is any indication, new UC head coach Wes Miller has quite the rebuilding job ahead of him. The Bearcats were picked to finish 6th in the league in voting. Houston received eight first-place votes to finish on top,...
CINCINNATI, OH
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$20,000, st hcp, 3YO up, 1. 2nd_$50,000, stk, 3 & 4YO F, 7f. 3rd_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 6½f. Wide Eyed Wiley117Ann of War122. Red Echo122Ynotgiveitago122. Steamin Demon122Knowentoholdum117. Sweat Equity122Big Z122. I Am an Empress122Bradydaboss122.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Early Entries, Saturday October 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Commodore Perry (L), 121C. Lanerie6-5-5Ben Colebrook. 5Lofty Adjudicator , 124K. Jimenezx-x-xAnna Navarrete. 7Jovial (L), 121J. Talamox-x-xThomas Drury, Jr. 2nd-$37,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sherwood Avenue , 119J. Velazquezx-x-xWesley Ward. 2Golden Luna , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xGregory Foley. 3Ain't That...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 1:34. Time 1:55.82. Good. Scratched_Dover Strait, Jimmy Dan, Sailor's Return, American Drama. Also Ran_February Son, Warbird, Conglomerate, Freddy Flintshire, Tolkien, Coastal Waters, Fed Money, Charger, The Blue Dragon. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $11.10. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $101.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-11-2) paid $814.56. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-11) paid $424.15.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Friday

1st_$28,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$24,000, , 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd. 4th_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 5th_$24,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Tenacity Zip122Marcelino122. Everyonelovesjames122Fuzzy Irish Rascal122. Italian Charm122Sovereign Warrior124. Long Blade122. 6th_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 7:08. Time 1:47.79. Sloppy. Scratched_Barelystillcounts. Also Ran_Initiator, Bones Bruin, Lucks Big Boy. Exacta (2-7) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-4-5) paid $1.41. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $4.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1El Moro Prieto (BL), 126J. Guerrero7-2-3Diego Guerrero. 2Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-2-1Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Capes Hot Rocket (BL), 126J. Figueroa7-6-6Dennis Hurley. 5Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Bodavis (BL), 124A. Anaya6-6-9Hector Magallanes. 7Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.1-6-1Nick Lowe. 8Ps Bettin On...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$7,500, cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 5:43. Time 1:19.03. Fast. Scratched_Jett Black Special. Also Ran_Violet Stilettos, A Political Toast, Edgar Allen Whoa, Downtown Party. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $21.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-5-1) paid $35.19. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-5) paid $51.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$5,500, mdn...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BNP Paribas Open Results

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):. Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Aslan Karatsev (19), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 6½f. 2nd_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$53,200, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 7f. 4th_$23,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Deeply in Love119Canadian Essence122. Elfin Forest122Ms. P's Bella119. La Bestia124Crumlin Bird121. Delightful Dreamer124Treasure Quest121. Royal City Reign121Wicked Miah124. Katy and Emma119Classy Gizmo124.
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Inter Miami CF travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

Inter Miami CF (9-14-5) vs. Columbus Crew (9-12-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -127, Inter Miami CF +340, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hits the road against Columbus trying to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss. The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall a season ago while...
MLS
Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Thurman denied in SAC-7 singles championship

ELIZABETHTOWN — In the regular season, each of Kaden Thurman’s matchups with Clinton went to a third-set tie-breaker. In the girls high school tennis singles final of the SAC-7 Championship, she split sets again — though this time against the Lady Dark Horses’ Zoe Brewer rather than Lauren Naylor. The Lady Knights’ junior had her quest for the title denied when Brewer, her team’s No. 4 single spot player, preavailed 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy