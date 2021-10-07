CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Dennis Jay Carlson

mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Dennis Jay Carlson, 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at The Emeralds of Grand Rapids. Born on Aug. 24, 1950, in Hibbing, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Erickson) Carlson. Dennis grew up in Hibbing, making lifelong friends and graduating from Hibbing High School with the class of 1968. After graduation, Dennis attended the University of Minnesota for a period, before returning to Hibbing to work. Dennis was united in marriage to Gerrilynn Burback in 1981.

