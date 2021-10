BC-Results Penn National-8-Add

8th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy. Off 4:37. Time 1:12.64. Fast. Scratched_Awesome Taylor. Also Ran_A Paycheque Smile, Muy Chistosa, So It Would Seem, She's So Shiny, Brocade. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $46.85. Daily Double (1-8) paid $32.00. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $28.30. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-3-7) paid $86.87. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-3) paid $78.30.

