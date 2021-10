KANSAS CITY - Missouri Western made nice strides in the 2020-21 season, coming off of an 18-win mark the season prior. In the face of a COVID-season filled with adversity, the Griffons got off to their best start in over a decade, and won six of their last nine games to end the year, earning an NCAA tournament bid for the first time since 2010.

