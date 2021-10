The Cowboys are 4-1 after a routine blowout (is such a thing possible?) of the New York Giants on Sunday. Up next is a trip to New England to face defensive mastermind Bill Belichick and the Patriots. With a win, the Cowboys will be riding high going into their bye week, with media and fans expectations through the roof. In this week’s Cowboys Beat Writers Roundtable, we discuss the future of Dallas’ coordinators, the state of the high-scoring offense and the reworked linebacker position.

