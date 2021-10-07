CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmitsburg, MD

Frederick Health, Mount St. Mary's partner on new health care facility in Emmitsburg

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fh0F_0cJbVunq00

Frederick Health and Mount St. Mary’s University are partnering on the construction of a new health care facility in Emmitsburg that will provide treatment, prevention and other wellness services to staff and students at the Mount and local residents.

The project’s groundbreaking is scheduled for Oct. 15, Frederick Health announced in a press release. The facility, the 23rd in the health care system’s network, is expected to open to the public in June of next year.

“Bringing care to residents of the northern part of Frederick County is extremely important,” Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said in the release. “As our county continues to grow, we must ensure that all Frederick County residents can receive quality medical treatment.”

Mount St. Mary’s entered into a health care partnership with Frederick Health in 2018, the release states, which has allowed the school to expand and improve health and wellness services for students and student-athletes.

The university donated the land upon which the new health care facility will be built. The building will be open to the general public and operated by Frederick Health, while also serving as the school’s new student health center.

Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy Trainor said in the release the university’s partnership with Frederick Health became stronger during the pandemic and was a “major factor in our ability to have students living and learning on campus last year.”

“As part of our commitment to our students’ and the local community’s health and well-being, the partnership has evolved to further improve services to our students and help bring needed health care services to northern Frederick through this healthcare facility," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmitsburg, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Health
Emmitsburg, MD
Government
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Health Care Services
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
230
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy