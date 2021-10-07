Frederick Health, Mount St. Mary's partner on new health care facility in Emmitsburg

Frederick Health and Mount St. Mary’s University are partnering on the construction of a new health care facility in Emmitsburg that will provide treatment, prevention and other wellness services to staff and students at the Mount and local residents.

The project’s groundbreaking is scheduled for Oct. 15, Frederick Health announced in a press release. The facility, the 23rd in the health care system’s network, is expected to open to the public in June of next year.

“Bringing care to residents of the northern part of Frederick County is extremely important,” Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said in the release. “As our county continues to grow, we must ensure that all Frederick County residents can receive quality medical treatment.”

Mount St. Mary’s entered into a health care partnership with Frederick Health in 2018, the release states, which has allowed the school to expand and improve health and wellness services for students and student-athletes.

The university donated the land upon which the new health care facility will be built. The building will be open to the general public and operated by Frederick Health, while also serving as the school’s new student health center.

Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy Trainor said in the release the university’s partnership with Frederick Health became stronger during the pandemic and was a “major factor in our ability to have students living and learning on campus last year.”

“As part of our commitment to our students’ and the local community’s health and well-being, the partnership has evolved to further improve services to our students and help bring needed health care services to northern Frederick through this healthcare facility," he said.