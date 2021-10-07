CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, NC

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Saluda Is Perfect For A Day Trip In North Carolina

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
Only In North Carolina
 7 days ago

North Carolina has some wonderful large cities to visit when you’re up for that kind of pace. Alternatively, the Tar Heel State has a wealth of small towns for when you want to step away from the hustle and bustle of every day life and slow it down a bit. One of them, Saluda, is underrated and most definitely belongs on the bucket list of places to visit in North Carolina.

With a teensy population that has lingered right around 700 for the last decade or so, Saluda will surprise and delight you with the number of options and the sheer variety of things to do when you visit. Spend a day. Spend a weekend. Spend a week. You won’t run out of things to do, that’s for sure.

Let's start with one of the things that sets Saluda apart from the rest of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Lcwg_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Aleah Levinson

That unique thing is known as the Saluda Grade and it is literally the steepest mainline railroad grade in the entire country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E80b2_0cJbUDKA00
Wikipedia/Johnpenn74
It crests right here in Saluda and has a grade that drops a whopping 606 feet in under three miles.

So maybe you're not a rail fan, but you can't miss this unique mostly unknown feature about Saluda. Not when the track runs right down the edge of Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8VA7_0cJbUDKA00
Wikipedia/Bigskybill
Service on this track was ceased in 2001 but the line remains and is a deeply rooted point of pride for the locals.

Saluda's Main Street shops and restaurants barely cover the length of two city blocks — but every store, every restaurant, every space is filled with a shop, an eatery, gallery or more that you'll want to check out. Be sure to step into M.A. Pace General Store when you're in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Z5hm_0cJbUDKA00
TripAdvisor/Suznavick
It's one of North Carolina's longest-running general stores and opened all the way back in 1899. Once inside, you're sure to feel right at home - and like you've stepped back in time all the way to the late 1800s.

Just up the street is another must-visit: Historic Thompson's Store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKoDf_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Michael Miller
This wonderful store opened in 1890 and, like M.A. Pace, is still going strong.

Thompson's is billed as the oldest grocery store in North Carolina. Find all you need here if you're spending a few days or longer and need to stock your kitchen in your rental house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xx13p_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Mike Barton
Pop over to Ward's Grill at the grocery. This 1950s-style diner is a favorite of the locals for breakfast and lunch. The burgers are amazing!

Want to get out and explore the outdoors in Saluda? Why not chase some waterfalls?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lfCo_0cJbUDKA00
TripAdvisor/Management
Pearson's Falls and Glen is located just four miles from downtown Saluda and is a wonderful spot to spend a few hours. Learn more about this gorgeous 90-foot waterfall in this previous article .

The 0.9-mile trail to Little Bradley Falls, a multi-tiered 50-foot waterfall, is found just five miles northeast of Saluda's Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDWWu_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Patrick Williams
The trail passes by some ruins as you make your way to the falls. It's usually accessible year-round and in warmer months is popular for cooling your toes in the mountain stream known as Cove Creek. Learn more about this waterfall near Saluda by reading this previous article.

Take your outdoor adventuring up a notch with a visit to the The Gorge Zipline Canopy Tour in Saluda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFVEh_0cJbUDKA00
TripAdvisor/Tom G
America's steepest and fastest canopy tour is located right here in Saluda! Enjoy sky bridges, ziplines, high rise platforms that tower over the terrain, and more. Learn all about the longest, steepest, and fastest zipline in America right here .

Prefer to go adventuring on the water? Green River Adventures in Saluda has you covered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Mfej_0cJbUDKA00
TripAdvisor/Tom Forsythe
Take an exciting kayak tour of the Green River, go on a waterfall trek, and even rappel down the face of a 75-foot waterfall on Cove Creek. The sky is the limit when you're with Green River Adventures!

Oh but, if it's water you seek, we're not done yet! Wilderness Cove Tubing and Campground in Saluda is THE spot to combine your weekend of camping with a weekend of tubing on the river. Pitch a tent. Camp. Tube. Eat. Sleep. Repeat... all weekend long! The campground and tube rentals are located right on the edge of the river!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2za5lr_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Brad Smith
Open seasonally through the end of October (for cabin rentals), most of the fun at this locale takes place in warm weather months, so be sure to add it to your summer bucket list!

If this is your first visit to Saluda, we highly suggest you stop into the Saluda Visitors Center located at 20 W. Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EECPN_0cJbUDKA00
Google/Paul Marion
Here, you'll find even more options for things to do, places to go, restaurants, shops, and more!

Ever been to Saluda, North Carolina? Did you have any idea this tiny town of around 700 residents has SO MANY fun things to see and do? Fire up some feedback in our comments!

The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Saluda Is Perfect For A Day Trip In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State .

