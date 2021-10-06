Emoni Bates measures in with negative wingspan at Memphis pro day

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

On Wednesday, the Memphis Tigers hosted a pro day at their practice facility and gave NBA teams the opportunity to scout Emoni Bates, Jalen Duren and several others.

Bates and Duren were the center of attention during the event. Both were top-five recruits coming into the season, and eventually should be high draft picks. Teams had the chance to see how each player measured, from wingspans to vertical jumps.

Unfortunately, Bates recorded rather underwhelming measurements.

Bates weighed in at 190 pounds, while he measured in at 6 feet, 9 inches in shoes. He recorded a negative wingspan at 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches, a surprisingly short mark considering his height. His vertical jump of 24 1/2 inches also didn’t stand out among his peers.

On the other hand, Duren measured in at 6 feet, 11 inches with a 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches wingspan. He also cleared 30 1/2 inches on his vertical jump and 37 inches on the approach vertical jump, both impressive marks considering his 250-pound frame.

The players also had the opportunity to take part in shooting drills and scrimmages. The open practice gave players the chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts and executives from every NBA team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The disappointing measurements by Bates likely will be taken with a grain of salt as he still has ample time to improve across the board. He is considered perhaps the top high school prospect in over a decade and has often been compared to Kevin Durant.

Bates will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2023.

