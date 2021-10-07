College Men’s Soccer: SUNY Ulster posts third straight shutout
SALT POINT, N.Y. — The SUNY Ulster men’s soccer team posted its third consecutive shutout Wednesday, this time blanking Dutchess 8-0. Jesus Martinez had two goals and an assist, Modou Badjie also scored twice, Kawshar Biswas added a goal and one assist to lead the Senators. Also for SUNY Ulster, Erick Alvarez, Chase Godwin and Fernando Silva also scored, and Eduardo Martinez, Edwin Cuestra and Kainoa McElroy all had assists.www.dailyfreeman.com
