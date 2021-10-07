CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster, NY

College Men’s Soccer: SUNY Ulster posts third straight shutout

By Daily Freeman
Daily Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT POINT, N.Y. — The SUNY Ulster men’s soccer team posted its third consecutive shutout Wednesday, this time blanking Dutchess 8-0. Jesus Martinez had two goals and an assist, Modou Badjie also scored twice, Kawshar Biswas added a goal and one assist to lead the Senators. Also for SUNY Ulster, Erick Alvarez, Chase Godwin and Fernando Silva also scored, and Eduardo Martinez, Edwin Cuestra and Kainoa McElroy all had assists.

City
Ulster, NY
